Instead of “X-Men: New Mutants” in the movie theater: these are the Alternatives at Disney+, Netflix and co. – cinema News

16. April 2020, the dismal “X-Men”movie, “New Mutants should come” (finally) in the cinemas, but Corona is prevented. We have searched Alternatives to Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

“X-Men: New Mutants” is one of the film projects of the recent past, with the most moving past. Originally, as a horror movie-scale “X-Men”adaptation with Maisie Williams (“Game Of Thrones”), and Anya Taylor-Joy (“splits”) in April of 2018 (!) in the cinema, was then postponed, however, so often, that even the main actress, Williams was at some point publicly with these words, quote: “What’s the hell with this movie?”

For the story of Teenage mutants in a closed establishment in massive Nachdrehs were carried out. All the indications are: Behind-the-Scenes Director Josh Boone, and arguing (“fate is a lousy traitor”), and producers, as well as the then responsible Studio Fox about what should be for a Film “New Mutants” actually.

And then Disney took over the former rivals Fox and it really looked then, as would “New Mutants” at 16. April 2020 actually start, as the last representatives of the old “X-Men”movie series, a Virus pandemic, the cinema’s closure.

We don’t know where the “New Mutants” will be (perhaps on Disney+, but for the family friendly streaming service of the movie sounds much too gloomy), and especially when …

… but for all the Fans of the “X-Men” and the “New Mutants”-the main Actresses Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy, we have Alternatives to Stream:

On Netflix: “iBoy” with Maisie Williams

In the Sci-Fi teen Thriller “iBoy” plays Maisie Williams is a young woman by the name of Lucy Walker. She was done something Bad. Lucy’s best friend, Tom Harvey (Bill Milner), who is secretly in love with you, wants to help.

The highlight: After a shootout, in which he is, Tom has parts of its Smartphones in mind and will even to a Computer. For example, he can go the force of his thoughts into the Internet, phone calls, listening-in and electrical pulses shooting (ok, so he may be something more than a Smartphone). However, while trying to help Lucy, exaggerates it, Tom is completely…

At Disney+ and Netflix: The “X-Men”movies

Since Disney has bought the former competition, Fox Studio office Film and series catalog, are available on Disney+ the previous “X-Men”movies to the schedule, which were produced at Fox. It is the latest, “Dark Phoenix are missing”, and it is 16 years, shared Spin-offs “X missing-Men: Origins Wolverine” and “Logan”.

On Disney+ X are: “Men”, “X-Men 2”, “X-Men 3: The last stand”, “X-Men: First class,” “X-Men: days of future past” “X-Men: Apocalypse”, and the second Wolverine Spin-off “Wolverine: way of the warrior”.

On Netflix, X: “-Men 1-3, X-Men: Apocalypse”, “way of the warrior” and “Logan The Wolverine”.

The latest Film in the series, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, and our Affiliate Partner Amazon for 6,99 as a Stream can be bought*. Also, the Blu-ray and DVD at Amazon*.

On Amazon Prime Video: “The secret of Marrowbone”

Anya Taylor-Joy has enough in the creepy family drama “The secret of Marrowbone”, although only a small role, but to leave an impression. She plays a charming librarian, in which the young man, Jack (George MacKay) to crush, which is drawn, together with his three siblings in an old estate.

Actually, Jack’s not supposed to leave the property. After the death of their mother the children were not there, isolated, in order to come into the home. But Jack’s trips to the librarian complicate Allie and supernatural occurrences in the ancient house, this Plan…

The conclusion of our 3.5-star review to “The secret of Marrowbone”: “No hulking haunted house Shocker, but a dramatic family history with a handful of solid horror effects, in the self-often-seen plot twists, and motives can get a surprising twist.”

FILM releases-criticism to “The secret of Marrowbone”

