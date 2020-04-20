In Corona-crisis: Three astronauts to ISS Mission landed on earth

After a week-long quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic arrived three astronauts on the International space station ISS. Because of the pandemic, you had to well a month before the Start of their six-month Mission in quarantine.

Scheskasgan/Berlin. Three astronauts have returned after months in space, return safely to earth – in the middle of the Corona-Crisis. The Soyuz capsule with the two U.S. astronauts, Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan, and the Russians Oleg Skripotschka landed on Friday morning (local time) in the Kazakh Steppe, US space Agency Nasa in a Live-announced Transfer.







Meir and Skripotschkas Mission to the ISS, had the Nasa according to 205 days of Morgan, even 272 lasted. A shift in the return trip because of the pandemic, the Russian space Agency had Roscosmos excluded.













On the ISS the cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner and U.S. Astronaut Christopher Cassidy to work now. The three of them were as recently as last Thursday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with a Soyuz Rocket to the space station flew. The flight lasted approximately six hours, the Mission will be six months long.

Previously, Ivanishin, Wagner, and Cassidy had about a month in Quarantine spent. At a press conference Ivanishin said that the insulation was still “in-depth” than you already have. The spaceman had not been able to before the mission start, therefore, not of their families, to say goodbye.

