“I need to borrow some sperm”

Khloé Kardashian, 35, has long dreamed of, to finally become a mommy. Meanwhile, daughter is a True two-years-old. Now the sister of Kim Kardashian, 39, plans to be pregnant again – but by whom?

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why is she doing this to yourself?

Easy Khloé Kardashian never had it with the men of the world: With some of the prominent men of the Reality TV Star was trying his luck. Often, their choice fell on Pro-athletes like NBA Stars James Harden, Lamar Odom or her Ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Several times, the 35-Year-old of your partners cheatedwhat had big confidence problems.

Actually, you should expect that Khloé has learned from their mistakes – but the most recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” suggests something quite different. Obviously, the face on Television is planning to be again by her Ex Tristan pregnant. The man of the at the time, pregnant Khloé in February 2019 with Jordyn Woods cheated to have, will you give another Chance? The secret love scandal dominated last year, the American tabloid press.

Liebes-Comeback for the family?

The idea came to in the case of a video call between the Ex-to the lovebirds. Khloé told the professional basketball players, that is True for some of their toys had become too old. Then Tristan said:

What happens if we still get a girl? You have to buy everything new?

Apparently the 29 has not abandoned the hope of a sweet Comeback yet. “Who’s going to get a girl with you?”answered Khloé surprised. Trues dad, it is very important that you not as a single-child grow up. The TV presenter decided that you need only semen to be again mom.

I need to borrow a bit of cum or I get something from youbut we can clarify later

it was said in the KUWTK Episode on Thursday (16. April). The two find actually again to each other? Questionable. All alone is not True, however: Tristan already has a three-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship.