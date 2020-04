“House of money” gets a 5. Season – and that was not all. © Netflix

The Netflix Hit “house of money” goes into the next round: A 5. Season has been confirmed – and then this is not the series for a long time.

The Spanish Netflix series “house of money” to make the Fans for the time being, no Worries, because these will run even longer. Producer and Director Jesús Colmenar confirmed for a further season, although the 4. Season’s only just appeared. In addition, Netflix will pursue other promising plans in relation to the popular production.

+++ Caution, followed by Spoiler-for-4. Season of “house of money” +++

“House of money”: The could in 5. Season pass

In fact, a 5 is. Season planned, the shooting will be started. In April 2020, the 4 appeared, however. Season of the popular series on Netflix, which after a little more than half a year after the broadcast of the 3. Season went to the Start.

In the current follow had to say goodbye to the viewers of the beloved figure, Nairobi (Alba Flores). Now the question naturally arises, whether in the 5. Season more Bank robbers die. For this purpose, there is at least a reassuring message: The Website Series Fox includes statements of a speaker that at least the main characters The Professor (Alvaro Morte) as well as Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) the series still remain for some time.

Series Fox reported the addition of new goals that could drive the robbers in the future. So it is quite possible that the force in the coming seasons Bank building in other European cities as a destination choose.

Also interesting: Netflix documentary “Tiger King” – Three exciting facts about Predator-king, Joe Exotic.

Netflix shows interest in a Spin-Off to “house of money”

A 5. Season, however, is not the only good news. The Spanish side El Spectador also reports of a A Spin-Offthe Netflix of interest show. What should go in it, is still open. It would, however, the background stories of several characters in a series or a Film a lift, tires.

Those who want to bridge the waiting time until the next season of “house of money”, on the list of the best rated series, certainly a suitable replacement program.

Learn more: “House of money” – So Nairobi responded-actress on the dramatic series-exit.

soa