“Hitcher – Der highway killer” now also available as a Standard Blu-ray Keep Case available for pre-order – DVD-Blu-ray

“Hitcher – Der highway killer” now also available as a Standard Blu-ray Keep Case available for pre-order

Posted by Irwin M. Fletcher on 15.04.2020 at 10:28

The young Jim Halsey (C. Thomas Howell) picks up at night, a hitchhiker. Seconds later, John Ryder (Rutger Hauer), the Hitcher keeps him, a knife to the neck. Despite terror succeeds Jim, to encounter the apparently deranged Killer out of the car. However, the nightmare begins. In a deadly game of cat-and-mouse game, the Hitcher appears again and again in Jim’s vicinity, leaving behind a bloody trail. More and more people are murdered. The suspicion is Jim. He’s in a panic. It was only when John Ryder kills before the eyes of the Sheriff, a young girl, he is arrested. The police is satisfied. Only Jim knows that the madness is not over yet.

Robert Harmon turned in 1986, the pioneering and still unrivalled (just think of the Remake) Thriller “Hitcher – Der Highway Killer“with a brilliant Rutger Hauer in the main role of power as a cold and crazed Psychopath as a hitchhiker, the car drivers life a living hell. The Film was inspired by an episode from Rod Serlings “Twilight Zone”, “the Hitch-Hiker” was called, and from 1961 came from. After the “Hitcher” in Germany for years on the Index, its HD Premiere was able to celebrate with us in one or other of the media book, released movie jewels in the Thriller now, for the first time as a Standard Blu-ray Keep Case. This Edition appears at 3. July 2020 and can be pre-ordered now. In the Extras of the documentary are “The Hitcher – How Do These Movies Get Made?” (about 38 Min.; OmU); audio commentary by Director Robert Harmon and screenwriter Eric Red, scene specific audio commentary; theatrical trailer (German, English) and a Teaser announced.

