Hit-TV-tips for the weekend from 17. to 19. April

Florian silver iron celebrates the “Schlagerbooom”, the “percussion family” and the “ZDF television garden” moves to Instagram. Here is the impact of planet-TV-tips for the weekend from 17. to 19. April 2020:

Friday, 17. April

MDRum at 20:15: “You’re not alone”

“You’re not alone” – the want to Uta Bresan and Axel Bulthaupt also in this third edition of the program to all those not leave are no longer allowed to visit your apartment and/or friends and relatives. About meine-schlagerwelt.de the spectators are called on the audience to send their personal music wishes. These wishes are fulfilled in the 90-minute Live broadcast.

RTL 20:15: “Let’s Dance”

Show act in the Studio is the newly crowned American idol winner Ramon Roselly with his victory song, “One night”.

The individual dances are on Friday, 17. April 2020:

Artist Lili Paul-Roncalli (21) and Massimo Sinató (39): Samba, Pon De Replay, Rihanna.

TV personality & Model Laura Müller (19) and Christian Polanc (41): Rumba-Make You Feel My Love, Adele.

Singer Luca Hänni (25) and Christina air (30): Rumba, Avant Toi, VITAA & SLIMANE.

Model Loiza Lamers (25) and Andrzej Cibis (32): Paso Doble, Rhtythm Is A Dancer, Snap!

“Last Man Standing” Moritz, Hans (24) and Renata Lusin (32): Contemporary, Apologize, Timbaland ft. OneRepublic.

Comedian Ilka Bessin (48) and Erich Klann (32): Tango, Palladio Allegretto Jenkins.

Actor Tijan Njie (28) and Kathrin Menzinger (31): slow Foxtrot, Fly Me To The Moon, Frank Sinatra.

Actor Martin Klempnow (46) and Marta Arndt (30): slow Foxtrot, My Girl, The Temptations.

In addition to the individual dances, the eight pairs also occur, of course, in due distance, in a Jury Team Dance to: