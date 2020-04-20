Hit-TV-tips for the weekend from 17. to 19. April

Florian silver iron celebrates the “Schlagerbooom”, the “percussion family” and the “ZDF television garden” moves to Instagram. Here is the impact of planet-TV-tips for the weekend from 17. to 19. April 2020:
Friday, 17. April
MDRum at 20:15: “You’re not alone”
“You’re not alone” – the want to Uta Bresan and Axel Bulthaupt also in this third edition of the program to all those not leave are no longer allowed to visit your apartment and/or friends and relatives. About meine-schlagerwelt.de the spectators are called on the audience to send their personal music wishes. These wishes are fulfilled in the 90-minute Live broadcast.
RTL 20:15: “Let’s Dance”
Show act in the Studio is the newly crowned American idol winner Ramon Roselly with his victory song, “One night”.
The individual dances are on Friday, 17. April 2020:
- Artist Lili Paul-Roncalli (21) and Massimo Sinató (39): Samba, Pon De Replay, Rihanna.
- TV personality & Model Laura Müller (19) and Christian Polanc (41): Rumba-Make You Feel My Love, Adele.
- Singer Luca Hänni (25) and Christina air (30): Rumba, Avant Toi, VITAA & SLIMANE.
- Model Loiza Lamers (25) and Andrzej Cibis (32): Paso Doble, Rhtythm Is A Dancer, Snap!
- “Last Man Standing” Moritz, Hans (24) and Renata Lusin (32): Contemporary, Apologize, Timbaland ft. OneRepublic.
- Comedian Ilka Bessin (48) and Erich Klann (32): Tango, Palladio Allegretto Jenkins.
- Actor Tijan Njie (28) and Kathrin Menzinger (31): slow Foxtrot, Fly Me To The Moon, Frank Sinatra.
- Actor Martin Klempnow (46) and Marta Arndt (30): slow Foxtrot, My Girl, The Temptations.
In addition to the individual dances, the eight pairs also occur, of course, in due distance, in a Jury Team Dance to:
- Team Motsi: Luca Hänni & Moritz Hans
- Team Llambi: Lili Paul-Roncalli, Laura Müller & Martin Klempnow
- Team Jorge: Ilka Bessin, Loiza Lamers & Tijan Njie
RBB 20:30: “The blow family”
The Best of the legendary percussion families. With The Kelly Family, Michelle & Matthias Reim, the Amigos, wool & Achim Petry, as well as the unforgettable blow of sisters Jacob Sisters. Celebrities such as Andy Borg, Eva Jacob, Achim Petry, and Dominique Lacasa tell of the “smash family.”
MDR 22:00: “Riverboat”
Staying with Kim Fisher and Jörg tile man this time Volks-Rock’n’roller Andreas Gabalier singer Katharina heart. Other guests: Michael Kretschmer, Prime Minister of Saxony; Simone Thomalla & Silvio Heinevetter, actress & Handball goalkeeper; Dr. Johannes Wimmer, doctors and TV doctors; Florian Schroeder, cabaret artist; Dr. Ernst Paul Dörfler, bird-watchers from Saxony-Anhalt.
Saturday, 18. April
SAT.1 at 12:15 p.m.: “The great celebrity bake”
Speed Skating-Olympic Champion Anni Friesinger, TV Gardener Andrea KiewelActress Sonja Kirchberger, Stroke Star Patrick Lindner and four other celebs want to be “Germany’s best celebrity bakers”. The show is a repeat from 2018.
MDR, WDR 20:15: “Schlagerbooom sparkles – Everything sparkles!”
The largest and most successful Schlager-Eurovision live show celebrates its anniversary: For 25 years, the festivals inspire Shows regularly have millions of viewers! It will congratulate: Roland Kaiser Andrea Berg, Howard Carpendale, Marianne Rosenberg, Andreas Gabalier, Kerstin Ott, Oli. P, Maite Kelly, Giovanni Zarrella, Pietro Lombardi, the Kelly Family and many more Stars – with, of course, many pop songs to sing along and join the Party! The show is a repeat from 2019.
MDR at 23:40: “Andreas Gabalier – The Unplugged-concert”
For his “MTV Unplugged”concert has Andreas Gabalier hockkarätige invited guests, so ensure Gregor Meyle, Max Giesinger, and the Hip-hoppers 257ers for the best mood. The 60-minute show is a repeat from 2016.
Sunday, 19. April
ZDF, 11:50 PM: “TV garden on tour”
The ZDF sends instead of one of the year’s episodes, which have fallen because of the Coronavirus’ into the water, a “TV garden on tour”-a result of 2017. Other days start with Andrea Kiewel there are on the Instagram page of the “ZDF television garden”because, if there’s a “Kiwi” has the Sunday morning at 11:40 PM with Oli P. live stream-Breakfast agreed.