Hip-Hop legends have to be to Disney cartoon characters – Digital

Hip-Hop legends have to be to Disney cartoon characters

Written by donschurl on 20.04.2020 at 11:42

Disney is one of the greatest entertainment of all-time titans. Top animators, performers, and designers dream your whole life to work for the company. Disney only the Best of the Best. Unfortunately, hundreds of these talented employees due to the international pandemic on leave of absence. This does not mean that you put your creativity to good use.

A Disney-Animator, Alex Alvarado has shared his own unique animated work of art, to arts station. Alvarado published previously, mainly animated creations of classic Disney Figures such as Hades, Scar, Elsa and Moana . In the past, he even has an animated Version of Lebron James created. The most attention he has gained, however, by his animated replicas of famous Rapper.

His Rapper animations quickly found favour. A user tweeted a picture of animations, and marked Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Lamar. Ice Cube responded directly to the image and expressed his admiration.