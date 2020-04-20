“High School Musical”Reunion with Zac Efron & co.: These Stars sing in “Disney Family Singalong”

Update from 17. April 2020

Yesterday evening it was finally so far: a lot of Stars have participated in the big “Disney Family Singalong”Special of “ABC” and well-known Disney Songs performed. During the Special, was yesterday seen in American TV, we have to wait still a little, until the entire Special is now online to view. The good news: in the Meantime, there are already some sneak peak Videos on the net. So you can see how Demi Lovato sings “Cinderella”-Hit “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” or Ariana Grande in the “Hercules”Song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love”.

Probably the biggest Highlight of the “Disney Singalong Family”broadcast, a surprise appearance by Beyoncé, however, is! The singer was not part of the original Line-ups, surprised Fans with a Performance of “When You Wish Upon A Star”.

For a small disappointment, Zac Efron caused in turn. The “High School Musical”Star was supposed to be, according to Director Kenny Ortega together with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale & co. the “HSM”-Hit “We’re All in This Together” to sing, due to a poor Internet connection but this was unfortunately not possible (Zac Efron spends the current quarantine apparently “in the middle of Nowhere”). After all, managed to Zac, a short Video that served as the Intro for the appearance of his colleagues.

News from the 15. April 2020

Disney has managed to move all of the main cast of “High School Musical”film series, a Reunion to. For the Special “Disney Family Singalong” will see the Cast around Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens virtually together to perform.

“High School Musical” Reunion Zac Efron and co. at the “Disney Family Singalong”

“HSM”Director Kenny Ortega explained in an Interview with the U.S. magazine “Deadline” that he was asked by the TV channel “ABC” for the “Disney Family Singalong”-Special requested. He was immediately impressed and contacted the Original”High School Musical”Cast. Even if you realized in the meantime, many other projects outside of Disney to have a name, so the actors were to join immediately willing to cheer people up around the world in times of Corona-pandemic.

“Disney Family Singalong”: from the TV broadcast

The complete Main cast of the series is performed, is likely to leave the ratings to skyrocket. For years, the “HSM”Fans want a reunion with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman. 16. April 2020, it is finally so far.

“HSM”Cast performs “We’re All In This Together”

Meanwhile, it is also known that the six actors are together performing their Song “We’re All In This Together”. Especially interesting here: Also Zac Efron will pick up the MIC, although the Songs were in the first movie, from his mouth, but instead of Drew Seeley. However, in the case of “High School Musical 2” from 2007, Zac then proved that his singing is quite heard and all sang his Songs.

So it’s no wonder that he has agreed to a Reunion immediately. So Kenny Ortega reported: “We reached Zac’s rather late, but he was of course immediately! All that we achieved, have been very quick.”

“Disney Family Singalong,” in the April 2020: The Line-up Overview

The broadcaster has also released the complete Line-up of Ryan Seacrest moderated a one-hour “Disney Family Singalong”Specials. Even when Stars like Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande are also Disney Hits sing, so it seems clear that “We’re All in This Together” will inspire most. Because the “High School Musical”Stars will get some support from famous colleagues.

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” (“Cinderella”) – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” (Mary Poppins) – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” (“beauty and The beast”) – Derek Hough and Hayley Erber ft. Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (“The lion king”) – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” (“Pocahontas”) – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” (frozen) – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart ft. Broadway’s”Aladdin”Cast

“Gaston” (“beauty and The beast”) – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” (“Vaiana”) – Auli’i Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” (Hercules) – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” (“The jungle book”) – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” (“Mulan”) Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” (Disneyland-Song) – John Stamos

“Let It Go” (“Frozen”) – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” (jungle book) – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” (“the little mermaid”) – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” (“Toy Story”) – Josh Groban

“We’re All In This Together” (“High School Musical”) – Kenny Ortega and the Cast from “High School Musical”, “Descendants”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The series”, “Zombies”, and many other Stars (including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim include:, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Charli D’amelio, Dixie D’amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker, Thompson)

However, there is – at least for the German Fans, even a small fly in the ointment. While the Special in the U.S. on the evening of the 16. April 2020 “ABC” live can see, you have to wait in this country until it is released on Youtube.