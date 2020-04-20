He was able to break Jennifer aniston’s record?

He broke the record of Jennifer Aniston? Johnny Depp is the new Star on Instagram, and was able to flock to a few hours to more than a Million Followers to. The “pirates of the Caribbean”Star enthusiasts in addition, already with a long Video. All the Details are here for you.

Jennifer Aniston presented, Johnny Depp moved: Within hours, hundreds of thousands of Instagram Followers

“Friends”Star Jennifer Aniston discovered in the last year Instagram for themselves and for the subscribers you to were running in droves. Within five hours, a Million Followers wanted to be your new, digital “Friends”. Anyone who is already a Star, not needs on the social platform, a lot of start-up for the big event. The case of Jennifer Aniston showed and now another well-known Hollywood actor, according to drew. Johnny Depp and now finally also on Instagram and it looks so, as if he had broken the record of the former “Rachel”actress even. Just a quarter of an hour it took, since 200,000 subscribers were there already, within a few hours, their number grew to 1.6 million!

“Isolation”: Johnny Depp puts his Fans the Cover of a Lennon-Songs from the heart

Be the first to content on the new platform was a photo that showed the “pirates of the Caribbean”Star, surrounded by burning candles. To wrote Johnny Depp: “Hello all, I movies just for you. Give me a Minute.” A little later he showed what he had filmed, namely a multi-minute speech on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The actor speaks of the struggle of the people who have become sick, have lost their Jobs, or to help others and each other in these difficult times support, as well as it goes. He expressed his thanks and appealed to remain strong. To Start, he also pointed to a project, the 56-Year-old, along with musicians Jeff Beck has made and now fits well. The Stars covered the Song “Isolation” by John Lennon and Johnny Depp the Cover linked in his Bio. A great Instagram-the Start and we are very excited to see what he will show us next on the platform.

