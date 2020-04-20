Harry and Meghan on apartment search: Drag the soon to Bel Air? – Royals





Not a mansion in Malibu? It seems that Harry and Meghan are still looking for a new place to live in Los Angeles. Latest Reports indicate that they have thrown an eye on a property in the district of the super-rich: Bel Air. After a long back – and-forth, I chose the Pair the Nobel district of the U.S. Sitcom "The fresh Prince of Bel Air" plays, to his future home. As several sources of the "TMZ" reports, the Ex-Royals, a new "castle" in mind, this is supposed to be between 12 and 18 million U.S. dollars. The rumors, Harry and Meghan would pull in a dream Villa in Malibu, are, therefore, not true.



Harry and Meghan are staying for some time in your new home in Los Angeles. For the charity organization “Project Angel Food” delivered recently with gloves and a respirator or mask food packets to people.

Sources have “TMZ” confirmed that Meghan is supposed to be the driving force behind a move to LA. She wanted to use it again fully in action. And Hollywood is definitely the place for the former “Suits”actress. Harry also works with US talk master Oprah Winfrey in a documentary.

Your new neighborhood: is Definitely the hub of High Society! Even Mega-Stars such as Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, Lionel Richie, Kim Kardashian, Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have left here at home.

The move to the city of angels came as a surprise

Actually, Harry and Meghan had just on Vancouver Island left at home. According to “TMZ” for the sudden move to Los Angeles for several reasons: For one, it would have thrown a bad light on the former Royal Couple, when they would be resettled in a direct way from the UK to Hollywood.

Royal courtiers believe that the decision to pull full-time in the U.S., mocked the earlier promise of the couple to have Canada elected because they wanted to live in a Commonwealth country.