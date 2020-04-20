Grateful for the patience of their Fans

Demi Lovato is grateful that her Fans are never left her side, and despite all of their Missteps were so patient with her.

The “Harper’s Bazzar Magazine,” said the singer: “I appreciate the patience of the audience, which you have shown to me in the course of the last year and a half while I sorted my shit. Because I think the mistake I made at 18, was that I worked six months after the treatment. But at the same time I sat for two years on the sidelines. And my Album is finally the place where I can set the facts right.“

A foretaste, perhaps, is the Single on Friday (17.04.) together with Sam Smith put out.

Photo: (c) Universal Music