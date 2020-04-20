FIFA women’s world Cup 2011™ – news #WorldCupAtHome: The US is trembling more

WorldCupAtHome continues today with Brazil – USA (Germany, 2011)

In action-Packed, quarter-finals, with extra time and penalty shoot-out

Magic goals from Marta and Abby Wambach The Stars and Stripes had to tremble against the offensively strong Brazil Superstar Marta to the end. But also to tithe, and yet in the last Minute in arrears, found the game inside of Pia Sundhage in this pack quarter-finals of the means to assert themselves. Game info Brazil – USA 2:2 (3:5, n. E.)

10. July 2011

Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, Dresden (Germany) Scorers: 0:1 Daiane (2. ET), 1:1, 2:1, Marta (68., 92.), 2:2 Wambach (120.) Lineups: Brazil: Andréia, Aline (C), Daiane Rodrigues, Érika, Formiga (113. Renata Costa), Esters, Fabiana, Maurine, Cristiane, Marta, Rosana (85. Francielle)

Andréia, Aline (C), Daiane Rodrigues, Érika, Formiga (113. Renata Costa), Esters, Fabiana, Maurine, Cristiane, Marta, Rosana (85. Francielle) USA: Hope Solo, Ali Krieger, Rachel Buehler, Christie Rampone (C), Amy LePeilbet, Shannon Boxx, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’reilly (108. Tobin Heath), Lauren Cheney (55. Megan Rapinoe), Amy Rodriguez (72. Alex Morgan), Abby Wambach

© Getty Images





Background Brazil had Marta, the world’s best player in its ranks and went with three Wins from three Games in group D in the back full of self-confidence in the encounter. The heavy weight of the USA in the quarter-finals out of the way, should have been the ideal springboard to the world title, the South Americans ran inside as the finalists of the tournament four years previously, still behind. The Stars and Stripes had in their preliminary round group C is quite more of an effort and lost their match against Sweden. The two-time world champion wanted to win to get in Germany, after twelve long years to regain the title, after the United States from the turn of the Millennium, “only” a two-Time Olympic Gold.

The course of the game Goals at the beginning, goals at the end: The North Americans did the same from their first Chance, the first goal, as Shannon Boxx, left-cross in the back of the defense. First of all, Abby Wambach seemed to be able to their second goal in the tournament, cheer, on closer inspection, it was Daiane who had carried the Ball in the General confusion into his own net. For the defensive player it was a black day, because you missed later, the penalty for the Canarinhas crucial could have been. Ubiquitous Marta: With her double against Norway, Marta had made it strongly to the attention of. All of Brazil had shone undisputed chief player in every game, and this game should you press your stamp. So they left thanks to their superior technology, three against game inside out. Rachel Buehler was able to then stop in the penalty area with a Foul, what was a reference to the result. On top of that, there was a penalty, Marta sure turned. Shortly after the beginning of the extension of Brazil’s number 10 and brought the team with a magnificent chip lead. Wambach is on the spot: It was already the last Minute and everything looked like after the third world Cup semi-finals for the Brazilian women, Megan Rapinoe hit one last long Ball at the start of the end of Abby Wambach. With the exception of a striker, had Timing in your header but the ball is not only the perfect, your compensation was awarded to the latest goal in the history of the women’s world Cup.

© AFP





The Star The United States against Brazil, was in large part to Hope Solo. Just in under number the goalkeeper foiled with some gloss parades a variety of great opportunities. In the penalty shoot-out Solo kept the upper hand and fought the decisive shot from Daiane.