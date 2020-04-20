Eintracht Frankfurt: “On now!” against Corona Kevin Trapp provides food, David Abraham, helping with the cooking

ofIngo Durstewitz close

Eintracht-professionals, the campaign fire "now!", according to the officer Axel Hellmann "with force and great power to unfold, will starts".

Eintracht Frankfurt supported campaign in the Corona-Crisis

supported campaign in the SGE-players with help

with help Axel Hellmann is happy about the Engagement

Frankfurt – At the end of the day was Danny da Costa massively impressed. His visit in the Frankfurt University hospital, with, of course, Protective maskthe Eintracht Defender not to forget, she has the wise head thoughtfully, as to such profane things as the loss of trunk space or a cross behind the goal are at once very far. “The Nursing staff here you can see that people suffering from the Virus,“ says the 26-Year-old. “The day-to-day to go through and to be able to always hide, is nervous very hard. It is impressive that the Nursing staff not only his work is done, and then goes home.“

Eintracht Frankfurt: Proud of the Team

There is much more behind it, such as the Eintracht-Players in an interview with Mote Kiakwama, the group leader of the established Covid-19-Stationexperiences. “You can see live, what can make the pathogen with a, this is a mental and physical stress“ says Mote Kiakwama. “I’m proud of the Team, all like to come to work, hide the other.” Before the Virus, the competent and passionate staff, have no fear, “respect”.

So similar it looks Intensive Care Nurse Marco Mim, which is resistant to pressure and suffering of all kinds is what helps him in this adverse time. “In the ICU, it is always stressful,” he says, the layers went from eight to ten hours without a halt. “We have to do every Minute of something.”

Finally, has Danny da Costa the virologists at the University hospital of the Dental felt, which were pulled together from all areas, “in order to find day and night solutions for dealing with the Virus,” the football Pro has detected. The day had been “very, very enlightening,” says da Costa. It was a “Huge difference“the news and statistics on the numbers of cases to keep track of, or to speak to the people, “the fight on the Front line against the Virus and try to help people who are severely affected”. He had the the visit Clinic helped, to remember, and to realize that “it pays to deal with this subject.” Not only from the distance.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Danny da Costa actively

Danny da Costa is one of the Eintracht-Players, the newly launched campaign of the Association “On now” support. They are something like Ambassador, Door openerto help the Public, to sharpen the senses and to raise the awareness of people, Institutions or to support institutions that combat, in these days the pathogen or help people that are directly or indirectly affected by the disease or its consequences.

Eintracht-Fans are, therefore, called on it to renounce the money for the already paid Tickets of the remaining five home games to recover (so you can afford of course) and it’s about the club and the ark of Frankfurt, the Red cross, Diakonie Hessen, the Frankfurt panel or the University hospital to donate. The project is going well, “with great force”, such as the Board Axel Hellmann the FR says. “It is an action that can now say, the great power unfolds. And now it starts.“ The players have an important role, they are role models and leaders, and almost all professionals to help fire and flame, want.

So visited Stefan Ilsanker the ark, Sebastian Rode was on a flying visit at the Diakonie Darmstadt, Germany, goalkeeper and figurehead Kevin Trapp made free Food trips and dragged boxes with food in the homes of the members. Captain David Abraham helped the Red cross put together care packages and went to the cook of the Meals at Hand. The Argentines, even within the team, something the mother of the company, was bass impressed by the commitment of the helpers: “This is great, and only with great dedication, heart, blood and donations.”

Eintracht Frankfurt: Hellmann is happy about Engagement

Axel Hellmann pleased immensely with the commitment of the Professionalsthe volunteered for service for the good thing. “The team has taken this on Board. There is very much willingness is there.“ Their Work of course has a knock-on effect on the supporters and also the staff, who are also willing to contribute. “The action will pick up speed,” believes Hellmannthat makes it clear that it is going to produce “every day, beautiful images,” no, no, no, the organizations are and must continue to come “on the Block”, he says boldly, so something countable slopes, so that the economic means of the appropriate measures promoted can be.

It is clearly too early to call monetary orders of magnitude, but Axel Hellmann is convinced that a “significant amount” to flow into the coffers of the institutions. “The signs.” Already at the Start of the campaign, the 48-Year-old was optimistic that millions of amount, and not a little, could come together.

In this Grid the falls helper T-Shirt put “now” within a few days, a ready market was found. The 2000 mark will have cracked the 20 Euro Shirt soon, all of the proceeds go entirely to the chosen institutions. Soon will be also Protective masks to go on sale, of course, for the good purpose, On branded with the “-now”lettering. Who would have two months ago, on mouth protection Eintracht-The Eagles thought?

By Ingo Durstewitz

