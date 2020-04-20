“Dune”: as to that, Denis Villeneuve makes a male character a woman – cinema News

Dr. Liet Kynes was shown in all of the “Dune”adaptations so far, always as a white man, but not in the remake of Denis Villeneuve. Instead, Brewster slips with Sharon Duncan-now a black woman in the role.

In David Lynch’s “Dune” from 1984, we saw the recently deceased Max von Sydow in the role of Dr. Liet Kynes, in the Mini-series “Dune – The desert planet” (2000) took Karel Dobrý den Part – and also the Liet Kynes in the Dune computer game, wore a beard. they were all men with light hair, the Fans of Frank Herbert’s Science Fiction classic since then with the figure, connect. Denis Villeneuve will dance with his Film, however, from the series – and quite deliberately.

In “Dune”, the on 17. December 2020 is to come into the cinemas, we will see for the first time, no white man in the role, but Sharon Duncan-Brewster – an American actress. A decision, the Director Villeneuve deliberately and not-so-surprising hit.

Typical for Villeneuve: strong female characters

Anyone who knows the films of canadian filmmaker, knows well the penchant for strong female characters. Whether investigator Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) in the cartel Thriller “Sicario,” or Louise Banks (Amy Adams) in the Sci-Fi Drama “Arrival” – not Villeneuves women rarely above their male comrades-in-arms, which they show in male domains where’s the way.

Even if perhaps the most impressive woman was created role in a Villeneuve Film before his big breakthrough in Hollywood, with the tragic life story of Nawal Marwan (Lubna Azabal) in “The woman who sings”.

And it has its reasons, that in “Dune” which is now a once male figure to a woman. “Denis has communicated to me the lack of female characters – and he was always very feminist, Pro-women and wanted to write the role for a woman”, the new Dr. Liet Kynes, Duncan-Brewster, in a conversation with Vanity Fairthat continues to continue:

“This people (Liet Kynes), it is possible to keep the peace between many Nations. Women are very good at it, why Kynes can be not a woman? Why should you are not a woman to be?“

The Dr. Liet Kynes is

Dr. Liet Kynes is a leader of the Fremen, as well as a planetary Ecologist of the desert planet Arrakis, the to follow in the footsteps of his father, in order to make the planet via Terra-Forming of life-friendly. In the template Kynes is also the father of Chani (in the movie: Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”), which later becomes a concubine of Emperor Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

Also, in addition, you can expect in the new “Dune” is an all-star cast of the extra – class of Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars 9”) and Josh Brolin (“Sicario”) to “Doctor Sleep”-villain in Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard.

