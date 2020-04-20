Drive-in cinema is super: Three times sold out on the first weekend

A bit of nostalgia, and American Popcorn-charm, an impressive industrial backdrop of the sunset and the secure feeling to sit untouchable in the (sheet metal)walls: The drive-in cinema is one of the few cultural events that are in the corona of a crisis is possible, good.

In Dortmund were sold out on the first weekend all three performances. And also for the week ahead, there are advance sale only for two evenings tickets exclusively Online.

Hardly Any Competition-Events

The organizers had hoped for. “In other cities, the drive-in theaters were everywhere already,” says project leader Simon Schlomberg from the Agency Neovaude, which organizes the Open-Air cinema. And currently there is hardly any other events.

Contact to the outside is a trip to the movies is not necessary.

© Stephan Schütze

The 250 Parking spaces in the Heinz-Nixdorf-Straße to the cult movie Bang Boom Bang on Friday night were occupied completely, also on Saturday at the “Joker” and on Sunday for the movie “Parasite”. Safety rules such as the limitation to two people per car and get out of the business ban, with the exception of Visits to the Bathroom were respected by all, so Simon Schlomberg.

Every day a new movie

Up to the 16. May is running in the drive-in cinema every day at dusk, against 21 at a Film. The program to Sunday (26.4.) is already in place. Cards are still up for grabs for the Film “Jojo Rabbit” on Thursday (23.4.) and for three Oscars nominees “Bombshell” with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on Sunday (26.4.).

The notions of “in a Better world than never”, “Nightlife”, “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”, “snow Queen II” and “Knives out” on the other days are already sold out.

250 Parking spaces are available on the site.

© Stephan Schütze

What movies from 26. April will be run on the big screen in front of the blast furnace, the operators in the next few days on the Website www.autokino-dortmund.de known. “Still are not clear to all of the scheduled movies, the screening rights,” says Simon Schlomberg. He expects that the beginning of the week, everything is under one roof. Then, the ticket sales for the remaining performances will be released.

Small cinema-menu to pre-order

With the tickets, visitors can cinema also has a small menu, pre-order, with Nachos, Popcorn and a drink, plus there are little Goodies from the sponsors, such as peanuts, a flashlight, and rubber.

The viewers can bring their food, but also from home. No external contact is in the cinema, the Ticket is scanned by the car window.