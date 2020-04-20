Drake: the private jet was designed by Virgil Abloh

Drake likes it pretentious, as we know, at the latest, since then, he’s in the Video to “Toosie Slide” due to its huge 100-Million-Dollar Villa in Toronto dance. But the magnificent estate that he had in connection with pride for the current U.S. edition of the interiors Bible “Architectural Digest” to photograph is just one of Drizzys luxurious game.

Because the Rapper would not be a good multi-millionaire, would he not also of his own private jet, duuuh. The private plane belongs, in a bad climate balance sheet or not, is unfortunately still to THE status symbols for the Rich in the world. In the past month, highsnobiety “reported” for the first Time of Drake’s private jet, yesterday, he showed the plane from a, well, rather unusual perspective, on his Instagram. 5 facts about the gorgeous air ship of Champagne Papi:

#1: The Jet was donated to him



Yes, you read that right. Of the nearly 200 million Dollar Jet, with the Drake just indicates he has not indulged himself. It was put to him in the summer of 2019 by the canadian airline Cargojet available. Which has a partnership with Drake and hopes thereby of course more notoriety. Actually, Drizzy was supposed to fly with the Boeing 767 and cute photos post by Corona, the not just of course.

#2 Virgil Abloh has transformed the plane into a “Abloh Engineering”-Jet



The plane looked in the beginning, by the way, in a different way – but then Virgil came Abloh into the game and turned the machine in “Air Drake”. Added, really elegant or cool the Cargojet not from saw machine. To pimp the plane, Drake has brought his buddy Virgil Abloh to help. The Off-White-founder and Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, has not disappointed: He transformed the drab Jet in a pale blue OVO-a dream.

In addition to a eye-catching “Air Drake” lettering on the machine is branded with “Abloh Engineering” and “Cargojet”.

#3 The clouds in the background is recycled



Based on the Cover of “Nothing was the Same”, shines the Jet now in the iconic quilted Design. That reminds not only of Drizzys music: The same Design a set Virgil Abloh in January 2020 in Paris. There he turned the entire catwalk Louis-Vuitton-Show in the cloud 7. A re-used Design, so to speak, that the two have used for the plane – but an iconic.

And let’s be honest – what’s a better fit to a plane, as a cloud design? Just.

#4 the Interior will not be disappointed



The musician himself has not yet posted any Tour from the Inside of his Jets (he probably also here on the question of “Architectural Digest”). DJ Akademiks, thank, know we but already, as it is in the Interior of the “Air Drake” from the looks of him, the Rapper donated namely, a Tour of his plane. The Video shows that The Jet has a bedroom and living room, and generally a hell of a lot of space.

#5 no, Drake’s not dancing on the wing of his jet



As already mentioned, Drake has now released a new Video on Instagram that the Jet from a rather unusual perspective.

The Video is a new instructional Video for his TikTok Hit “Toosie Slide”: But this time Drake does not dance in his “Embassy” Villa in Toronto – he is a: As animated character, he can shake a leg on the Wing of his private jet swing. “Social Distancing” at the highest level, so to speak.

Of course, the musician was not so crazy as not to endanger himself or a Stuntman in lofty heights: The Clip comes from the Visual Artist Quentin Deronzier “really” is, fortunately, nothing. We would have done otherwise, really Worried about our favorite canadian.

Props to Drake, he creates it under the current circumstances, a Hype for his new Album build – without quarantine rules to disregard, don’t you think?

