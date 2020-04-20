Drake Kylie Jenner from TikTok-the throne

Because, as the US Portal “TMZ” reports that, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” is responsible for the fastest growing music trend on the video platform. Within only two days, there have been over a billion publications with the Hastag #ToosieSlide. Countless users are dancing, the simple step to follow the chorus of the song. Even Stars like Chance The Rapper (27) or Justin Bieber (26, “Sorry”) slideten already to Drake’s Hit by your living room. Because Jenner can no longer keep up with the musical Wake of their daughter, Stormi (2) easy to set up.

