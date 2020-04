Drake has a Mega-mansion build, it includes 4645 square meters. Alone in his bedroom has 297 square meters.

This is his favorite room, betrayed the Canadians in the may issue of the magazine “Architectural Digest”. He said: “The bed makes you float, the shower allows you to escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to you even while you dress.”

His property also has an Indoor basketball court, a recording Studio and an indoor swimming pool.

Photo: (c) PRN / PR Photos