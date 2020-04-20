Dove Cameron talks about difficult Disney-time – Cologne

Many of the child star have a nibble, that you were early on in the spotlight. So it also went Dove Cameron, as you yourself reported.

There are many examples of Stars who have been in the very young, famous and then crashing. Particularly well-known Macaulay Culkin, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan are. But even Disney starlets of the last decade have more often struggling with psychological problems and/or drug abuse. Here are Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato can be called. But the Generation after them was not before the pressure of the Public safe. In Cyrus Livestream Show told Millie Bobby Brown recently, how much the opinion of others and that the to anxiety when your influence has led to. In the difficult time of the corona quarantine also Dove Cameron spoke well to this topic.

Perfect Image

The 24-Year-old has always been very open with their mental health being dealt with. In an Interview with “ET” you mentioned that she has been fighting prior to her acting career with depressive episodes. As the Teenagers felt under constant observation, would it not have been also very helpful. Just at this time young people make mistakes, but as a Star that is not allowed. Dove Cameron had the feeling, always the good, perfect and pure girl mimes to in order to be accepted. The high expectations played, of course, just to women a major role. A rebel just doesn’t fit the Disney Image, and had taken to heart the young woman so that she was almost broken. In the meantime, you could take this pressure of expectation, fortunately, and what makes her fun. She will be supported by friend Thomas Doherty. In addition, their new Single “Remember Me appeared”.