DiCaprio and De Niro are giving away movie role

Los Angeles . Robert De Niro and Leonardo CiCaprio start a special campaign to collect money during the Corona-crisis.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio wants to move people in the Coronavirus-crisis, with the Chance to win a walk-on role in his next Film to donate. The “Titanic”actor and his acting colleague Robert De Niro joined on Wednesday of an Initiative, the Fans, in return for a donation, the prospect of a Meeting with her Idol.

Roll of film and invitation to the premiere party

A randomly selected donor will get in the next Film of the two, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, a walk-on role. In addition to a lunch with the two actors and directed by veteran Martin Scorsese, the winner is also invited to the premiere party.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it is like with the great Martin Scorsese to work together – this is your Chance,” said DiCaprio in a common Internet video with De Niro. The donations go to organizations that supply in the Coronavirus-crisis, children from poor families and other needy and helpers with food.

Other celebrities participating

In the case of the so-called “All in Challenge” give Stars donors the Chance to have a personal Meeting and call on other celebrities to do the same. DiCaprio passed the baton, among other things, to the actors Matthew McConaughey and more, who wants to watch with a donor an American Football game.

Other celebrities participating in the action, are pop singer Justin Bieber and Basketball legend Magic Johnson. The organizers hope to donate a total of $ 100 million.



