Demi Lovato vs. Selena Gomez: Cyber-bullying-scandal

Since her latest Interview, it is no longer a secret, as it is the friendship of Demi Lovato and her Ex-BFF Selena Gomez, both 27,. On the Internet an ominous “Instagram is now”Account of the “Camp Rock”Stars revealed to uncover the truth.

Demi Lovato: “Finsta”Account revealed?

Over the past few years to secret Social Media Accounts of celebrities came to light to be. The so-called private “Instagram”Profiles as “Finsta” referred to. Actor, singer & co. take advantage of the opportunity to live, to be without due to the profile of the sentenced. In the rule, may only the closest friends this profile will follow, but attentive Follower, or even an Insider finally reveals the “Finsta”-Accounts of the Stars.

The User Name and the Posts should Demi Lovato’s private “Instagram”account have been published. Under the name of “traumaqueen4eva” should have posted the singer is secretly about her life, such as “Mirror” reported. Quickly the supposed contributions of the “Camp Rock”Stars have made the rounds on the net. Various Online media reports about the ominous profile of the 27-Year-old. Because: On the Account’s Posts, which is obviously piling up against Selena Gomez directed are.

Reunion with Selena Gomez? Inconceivable!

On “Twitter” are piling up Screenshots of the Accounts, it is alleged, he belonged to Demi. A picture shows the “I Love Me”-interpreter with an issue of “People”magazine, on the Demi and Selena together on the Cover of beams. The face of the “Rare”singer was with a pen scribbled.

Another Post shows edited imageon the Demi, Selena and rapper Nicki Minaj together, in the framework of the Grammy awards in 2017 at the camera smile. Writes “traumaqueen4eva”: “That would never happen … #photoshop” Harmony between the former Besties? Seemingly impossible for Demi.

A third contribution is to represent a conversation between Demis alleged profile and another User. Under a picture of the Demis latest ballad “Anyone” at # 1 on the iTunes shows Charts, comments of an anonymous profile:

You do not need to go to Walmart and make your own CDs to buy.

Thus, the User plays on the fact that Selena has bought on the occasion of your new Album Releases in January, with numerous copies of your “Rare”CD. The Demi Account of the comment seems to favor. In the answer it says: “Hahaha Savage (dt.: ‘relentless’)”

The year long rivalry between the Ex-Disney Stars

Apparently, some of to Demis friends followed the profile what could give an indication of whether the Account really belong to her. Some Web Users however of the opinion that the Account is a Fake be. You suspect that Selena-Gomez-Fans willfully the Image of the “Camp Rock”Beauty stain want. The Rivalry between the Fan groups the two Ex-DisneyStars seems to just want to not come to an end.

In an Interview with “Harper’s Bazaar” has Demi explains only Recently that Selena and be friends no more. You feel still love for the singer, because she grew up with her, but she would Sel not as your girlfriend, call.