Demi Lovato: she accepted her curves

Demi has long spoken openly about your struggle with your weight, and once with an eating disorder and fought. But eventually she learned to accept her curves and returns now with the Netflix Comedy ‘Eurovision’, which includes Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the back of the lot, to the Film.

She told the ‘Harper’s Bazaar’magazine: “My eating disorder prevented me for years, back to acting return. But finally, I came up with my body to a point where I thought: ‘Why do I let that stop me, if it is only my case?’ I stopped, my weight, my life is in control”.

Last year, Demi was on a headline attention, the commented on your “fuller” body. You, however, is much more than your weight, as it was at the time on Instagram: “I am more than my weight. Unlike in the past, I am resolved, I am not upset that someone wrote a headline about my “fuller figure”. I’m annoyed that people think it’s OK to write headlines about the body shapes of people.”

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’singer also defended her singer-colleague, Bebe Rexha, after the trolls had branded them “thick”.

BANG Showbiz