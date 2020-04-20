Creed 3 comes without Rocky-starring Sylvester Stallone

There are updates to the “Creed 3”. And on the one hand good and the other bad. Because the Sequel is coming – but probably without Sylvester Stallone.

The “Rocky”-family is getting bigger! After the main has been extended series with Sylvester Stallone, which took place in 1976, the beginning of, by means of two parts of the “Creed – Rocky’s Legacy” with Michael B. Jordan, hope the Fans that there will be another sequel. It is now clear that “Creed 3” in fact, is realized. But, unfortunately, it currently looks after, as a veteran of the Rocky Balboa would not return for it.

“Creed 3”: it’s the sequel to

There is still no official announcement that the “Creed 3” actually comes. However, at the 25. March 2020 reported industry magazine Deadline that Zack Baylin was obligated as a writer. A lot of experience, the filmmaker has not yet been in the Film Business. However, his first script for the athletes-Biopic “King Richard” (2020) is currently with Wants to turned Smith as a father and coach of tennis legend Serena Williams. This announcement means that we can look forward to “Creed 3”.

“Creed 3”: Come back Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone?

If Michael B. Jordan for the sequel will once again slip into the role of Adonis Creed, is yet to be confirmed. However, it is very likely, since he’ll finally plays the title hero. At his side will return, therefore, probably also Tessa Thompson again for the role of his great love, Bianca.

In the case of Sylvester Stallone on the other hand, is somewhat different. The now 73-Year-old shared with his Instagram Fans or 2018 in the following Video with a message:







“(…) I would just like to thank all around the world to ensure that you have closed the Rocky family for more than 40 years, in your heart. It was my ultimate privilege to be able to meaningful personality and playing created. Although it breaks my heart, unfortunately, have to pass all the things … and ends. I love you, your friendly and generous people, and the most Beautiful of all is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you … ” writes the actor

Nevertheless, we should not let them get to us. Maybe Sylvester surprised us with Stallone, but still with a small appearance in “Creed 3”.

“Creed 3”: So it could go further

Caution: follow spoilers for “Creed 2” (2019): The presumption is very close, that Adonis Creed will rise in the “Creed 3” with a brutal opponent in the Ring. Finally, he wins in the second part against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) and remains heavyweight champion of the world. A new Challenger comes, is likely to be clear.

In addition, Adonis Creed in the Sequel, father of the small Amara. “Creed 3” is likely to show, therefore, how he comes up with his new father role and how the family deals with it, that the daughter came deaf to the world. In addition, the progressive could have hearing problems and his wife Bianca are also subject. We can be curious.

For More Movie Sequels

So it is with “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves. And the you can expect in the Action-Thriller “The Equalizer 3”. Besides, we make us thoughts, such as could be the crowning glory for the king of the monsters in “Godzilla 3” appearance.

Latest Videos on futurezone.de Latest Videos on futurezone.de

View description