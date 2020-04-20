Crazy! This is Kylie Jenner’s favorite room in the house

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner (22) gives around 170 million followers, more often private insights in her magnificent Villa in Sunny California. This magnificent reveal of the interior fittings and decorative much about the exclusive taste of the world’s youngest Self-made billionaire. But this Time she took her Fans to a very special place in your home with, and shows: Your absolute favorite room is similar to a quasi-a overnight camp with a high comfort factor.

In a Tour of your property, the 22-year-old Influencerin controlled in a InstagramStory the in your opinion “the best room in the house” and led their Followers into a hell of an exclusive overnight camp. The room is furnished with three luxurious bunk beds, each equipped with its own TV and electronics. “Spend all your time here”told Kylie in your Story.

Unfortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star can’t invite at the moment due to domestic Isolation, but very many guests in his cuddly cave. Recently posted Kylie how much she misses her little nieces. Their little daughter Stormi Webster (2) who is determined especially to be able to soon with the Kids of her famous aunts, Kim (39) and Khloé Kardashian (35) in the absolute favorite overnight camp of their mother to run around!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner on Stormis 2. Birthday party in January 2020

Instagram / Kylie Jenner Confirms Kylie Jenner shows off her favorite room in your house.

