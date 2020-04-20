Coronavirus: a customer wants to exchange 150 packs of toilet paper – the seller shows you the finger

With this reaction a customer may not have expected, he wanted around 150 packs of toilet paper back.

Super markets are in the Corona-crisis popularity.

A man from Adelaide in Australia surprised with a crazy toilet paper action.

The supermarket Manager responded dramatically.

Adelaide/Australia – The Coronavirus around the world, not only for States of emergency in the hospitals, even supermarkets have been enjoying weeks of great popularity. Some Article be hoarded by customers are particularly fond of, but in Australia shopping now seems to be out of hand.

Corona in Australia: man’s hoarding toilet paper – and there are brazen

Whether pasta, flour or Toilet paperso some of the budget is to be covered with exactly this item for the next few months. Many customers of the hamsters already since the beginning of the Corona-crisis, all of the everyday items, to the displeasure Supermarket Employees. The unusual shopping is a phenomenon that affects the super-markets in the world, but a customer in Australia reaped for his behavior now, an unexpected rebuke.

As Australian Media now namely according to reports, hamsterte a customer in the past weeks, incredible 150 packs of toilet paper. Since in every pack of 32 rolls of the coveted Product are included, is likely to have noticed the customer after a short time, that he alone could consume the quantity purchased probably.

Coronavirus in Australia: supermarket-head of customer behavior horrified

For this reason the unknown man was planning to want to its previously hard-won loot back to the supermarket to bring. However, the head of the super market was Exchange-Action anything other than thrilled.

As John-Paul Drake explained in a published YouTube Video, was not toilet paper, apparently the only item the customer had a debt brought back.

Also, around 150 packs Disinfectant was able to call the unknown man as his Own. As the supermarket Manager is informed about the misleading exchange action, he reacts dramatically. “I showed him here,” says Drake in the Video. To match his words to the branch Manager holds his middle finger in the camera.

Coronavirus in Australia: 150 packs of toilet paper from the supermarket rejected

Drake explains that the behavior of such customers Problems throughout the country would cause. “If everyone would only buy the things he needs in the short term, everything would be all right,” says Drake. What is the Customer now with around 150 packs of toilet paper wants to do, is not known.

