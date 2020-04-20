Corona is a Wake-up call for the future?

The Corona-crisis has ripped a shot from the hubris of all of the skill out. We thought until a few weeks ago, to be absolutely invincible, thanks to our high civilization Levels, thanks to progress, science and technology. We talking ‘ bout the Golden future. Even at the beginning of the year, the artificial intelligence of the great fetish, the left us to the infinity of human progress belief: machines should catapult soon, in unknown new worlds.

KI no more talks today. A tiny Virus has brought brutally back to reality. A microscopic trouble-maker from any of the jungle or the jungle keeps us in the big mirror: You’re a weak man of flesh and blood. If you deviate too much from your origin, you will be brought rudely back.

Religious people can derive a kind of punishment from God or at least a warning cry of creation: a cobbler man, stick to your last! The next step would then be a new flood to wash away all the towers of Babel, without a Noah with a couple of little animal would get a Chance for a fresh start. This could be a super virus against the Corona just would have been a gentle breeze.

People think too much in these days and could actually come to such apocalyptic thoughts. But you can see everything even sober, pragmatic. The idea of the Alarm is not bad. We could learn from Corona really is something for the future?

First and foremost, one thinks of the Problem of global warming, which poses a threat to the entire planet. Corona and climate change related?

Such is today made up of mostly very shortened. In view of the gigantic by the Virus caused economic costs it will have in the future, no more money for climate protection, is a conclusion. The Czech Prime Minister, said these days: “Forget the Green Deal.” But you should think further. Are there not striking Parallels between the two threats?

A major feature is the gap between knowledge and Action. For 17 years, you can know that a devastating new Coronavirus is popping up and the planet into Chaos can pounce. The corresponding publications and warnings were available to all. The governments of this world have only reacted when Corona was already broken out. Exactly the same it is in the area of climate protection: The first reports on changes in the global Temperature balance reached, the responsible decades ago. And today, we have a couple of beautiful Dyer and tentative international agreement.

Optimists say: The Corona-crisis show that mankind could tear in the event of an immediate danger to the tax around. The climate researcher Reto Knutti sees Corona as a teaching piece for climate protection. Similar to Barack Obama, and even Greta Thunberg commented. The Economist and futurologist Jeremy Rifkin hopes that the current virus crisis will trigger a “tremendous shift in consciousness” for the climate problems.

Economists have calculated that the extent of the economic and health threats of Corona pandemic with that of the climate change is comparable. However, there is for the hope that you would also react similar to a big shock: At the Corona of the damage occurred immediately, and the high cost to bring immediate Benefits (containment of contagions, the rescue of the economy). The climate of the time shifted axis: We need to prevent something that occurs much later; the costs are in the present, the Benefits in the future.

Man likes to think in the short term. Therefore, we could find us faster in the old rut again, as we mean.