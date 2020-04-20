Cinema for on-the-go streaming service Quibi in the experience of test

Streams, and information is not just a lack of goods. Sometimes the offer is pretty confusing. And that’s exactly why I appreciate “snackable content”. So News or summaries of certain things that I can consume it as quickly as I would just eat a Snack. For this reason, I was hooked for the beginning of the new U.S. Streaming platform Quibi.

Big Promises

Quibi stands for “Quick bites”, so quick appetizers. The concept: your Own movie, TV and show productions will be followed by a maximum of 10 minutes long Mini down is broken. Actually sounds awesome. The most brilliant, the App is probably still Jeffrey Katzenberg. He is also a co-founder.

“What if we bring in the best filmmakers and the best storyteller behind and in front of the camera and with them the stories could tell that look just wonderful on the phone. For this reason, we have developed this brand new technology… ” founder Jeffrey Katzenberg

Mobile use partly unsatisfactory

The emphasis here is on the mobile phone. And since the App starts to annoy me. Because the use is exclusively focused on mobile phones. With a patented “turn-style”function Quibi want to guarantee the best possible mobile-Streaming experience ever. With this function, the Videos can be watched on Quibi portrait and also landscape.

While you can see, in landscape format the whole setting and environment is displayed when you pivot into portrait only the most Important out of the scene. I then made a screen-filling image, with Mega-Zoom, usually on the actor or the actress. And to be honest, I want to be able to TV series or movies don’t pore count, but to me the overall picture impressed. For me this setting is, or a better Gimmick said, rather unnecessary.

Very much prominence

Almost two billion dollars have been invested in the new App. Soon, the first 50 in-house productions will be accessible, with daily new episodes. Quibis thickness: A Surplus of celebrities. Sophie Turner, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, J. Lo., Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Torro. They make up only a small part of the Celebrities belonging to the Quibi productions. This kind of reminds me inevitably of all this Valentine’s day, and Christmas movies released every year, and with what felt like 20 Super-celebrities occupied. Every Time content is empty, but the main thing is that the Stars bring in revenue.

Not only their own content

Feels at Quibi, unfortunately, so. The concepts of own productions you have seen sort of 100 Times. In “Thanks a million” gift, for example, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, $ 100,000 to people who mean a lot to you. The old Prank Show “Punk’d” was re-released. In “Last Nights Late Night” summarizes the Highlights of the late night shows from the night before. So definitely not always our own Content! There are of course a couple of series with an exciting Plot. In “Survive”, for example, Sophie Turner survived as a suicidal woman in a plane crash. “The Stranger” illustrates how a supposedly nice guy to Stalker and Killer.

The overall concept is not convincing

Even the supposedly great content can’t tie me up. It is easy to follow. I can snack, but in ten minutes, no more demanding content can be told. Characters can’t develop, the necessary depth is not missing, the dramaturgy works. The Mini-Videos will bring no satisfaction. Many episodes end without a Cliffhanger. And that I can operate only by mobile phone limits me enormously.