Chris Hemsworth taunts against Ex-sister-in-law Miley?

Chris Hemsworth (36) can’t let it go apparently! Shortly after his younger brother, Liam (30), had separated from his wife Miley Cyrus (27), made of Thor-cast no secret of the fact that he was never really a Fan of his Ex-sister-in-law. He and wife Elsa Pataky (43), stressed that Miley Liam alone to leave. Even now it sounded as if he could not resist a small tip against the singer.

In an Interview with News.com.au the canvas-Hottie chatted superficially, actually only about how to fit his brother was now. Liam even told recently that he is driving at the moment on a regular basis again sports. Chris believes to know the reason for his renewed fitness motivation: “It is the Australian life, we got him from Malibu.” As the 30-Year-old Miley together, they lived exactly there. And Chris is apparently of the opinion that this environment is not just good – just like the singer herself? Further, the native Australians, however, did not go into Detail.

What probably Miley to says the alleged Diss? As Elsa shortly after the separation, at the time, had hinted that Liam gained something Better, this should have the Hannah Montana actress very hurt. After all, to have the two women previously very close.

