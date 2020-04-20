Because of the enormous interest in “The Masked Singer” RTL now uses a different program on Tuesday evening.

“The Masked Singer” developed for ProSieben to a huge success. Currently, the second season will be aired and brought it during the last edition to a total of 3.88 million viewers, of which 2.45 million advertising relevant. To trump a great value, the envy of other broadcasters, on the other, will be attempted. How, for example, of RTL.

Changes to the program due to “The Masked Singer”

The station to cast his program in the past weeks, on many occasions, the strong competition, to oppose something. Next Tuesday it’s supposed to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy”, in it there will be a Tuesday starting at 22.20 p.m. a repeat of “Take me out” and “Temptation Island”, which is different than the scheduled broadcast now, however, in single follow. In order for The 25 “in the coming week, is not applicable” according to the current state, however, at 28. To see April.

Whether Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and co. can save the rates for RTL? We’ll probably find out in the next week…