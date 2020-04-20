Cara Delevingne: Online Yoga with Puma

Together with your Yoga therapist Colin Dunsmuir Cara said on Sunday (12. April) your followers the various positions and led them through a short session for relaxation and body sensation. To 3. May you can watch the blonde with the famous eyebrows every Sunday on the Instagram Account of the sports article manufacturer, the greeting to the sun – and who has desire, can also participate. About your idea, Cara says: “I really hope that you are all safe, wherever you are. I’m on Sunday at ten o’clock live at Puma for a Yoga Session with my favorite trainer, Colin, for a clear head and a good body feeling. It would be wonderful if you join them all.”

Together with Colin, the British don’t want to also give incentives for potential jobs in this difficult time, so that your Followers get bored and the current crisis can reflect. Since 2016 Cara brand Ambassador for Puma, the weekly Live-Streaming is the latest collaboration. In January 2020, the Model supported the brand with the publication of the Sneakers ‘Rise’, in October 2019, Cara teamed up with the creative Director of Balmain, to bring the Boxing-inspired collection for Puma on the market.