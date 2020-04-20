Canadian catches up with Mariah Carey: Rapper Drake breaks chart record

With his successful Songs, Rapper Drake was already Eminem and the Beatles in the shade. Now a new, top – performance the musicians with his Hit “Toosie Slide”.

Rapper Drake is a success as the first male artist, for the third Time at number One in the U.S. Charts enter. With his song “Toosie Slide” the 33-year-old canadian singer Mariah Carey how-to magazine “Billboard” reports. Mariah Carey managed accordingly, from 1995 to 1997, three number One entries.

“Toosie Slide” is Drake’s seventh number-One Hit – so many reached no other Rapper. The second place is Diddy, Eminem and Ludacris parts, each with five Songs.

Drake breaks up with his music again and again, Chart records. In 2018, he is one of two Beatles records: He placed a total of twelve Hits in the top ten ranks of the US Charts. The Beatles were the breakthrough of their musical career in 1964 to a total of eleven Singles in the Top Ten. Previously, Drake was already with seven Singles simultaneously in the top ten ranks – the record that the Beatles previously held with five of the same Top-Ten finishes.