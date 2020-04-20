Bruce Springsteen held large Fund-raising Event for New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen wants to help his home country: For from Coronavirus-Affected in the stricken U.S. state of New Jersey The Boss held a big fundraiser.

No country is harder hit by the Corona of a pandemic in the USA alone the state of New Jersey has currently, struggling with nearly 70,000 Infected hard to come by. The emergency is now called the New Jersey-born singer Bruce Springsteen on the Plan. Short-hand, the 70-Year-old, the charity event “new Jersey is For Jersey” launched, with the he wants to the affected people.

The unique one-day Event “to combat the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable communities of New Jersey” on Wednesday, 22. April, take place, as the singer announced on Facebook. The fundraiser is to be sent to AppleTV, SiriusXM, and on local ABC and radio stations, and for the benefit of the “New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund”.

The singer also won numerous a-list celebrities, who are also from New Jersey, into the boat. Including Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon are Stewart and many more.

Bruce Springsteen is in New Jersey as a Hero: In the Wake of the Corona expansion, the authorities have recommended even a “Springsteen”-the safety distance of two meters: “reminder: Keep for at least a Springsteen’ distance between you and others”, – said on the official Twitter-page – the 70-Year-old is actually less than two meters, and it measures 1.77 meters. His most recent Album “Western Stars,” published by the singer in June 2019.

Source: teleschau – the media service GmbH