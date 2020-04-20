Britney Spears reconciles with Ex Justin Timberlake – after 18 years – people





They were THE poptraum few. From 1998 to 2002, Britney Spears (38) and Justin Timberlake (39) were completely in love before the eyes of the world public. After the sudden Beziehungsaus many Fans were devastated. But now there is again reason to rejoice: After 18 years seems to be about this bitter relationship at the end of finally the Grass has grown. On Instagram Britney told now a Video of themselves dancing to Justin’s Song “Filthy” a little awkward. The choice of music is no coincidence: “I know we had 20 years ago, one of the world’s largest separations, but hey, the man is a genius. Cool Song, JT!“, Britney writes. Photo: instagram.com/britneyspears “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/der-grund-warum-so-viele-britney-fans-jetzt-ausrasten-201410344-70112188/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> The reason why so many Britney Fans freak out nowPhoto: instagram.com/britneyspears



Justin found the Video quite funny and commented on it directly with a laughing Emoji.

Fans and Followers can hardly believe it. You can comment under Justin’s post on how wild: “This writes, a thing I had until today, and to expect any time since 2002”, a User. “That leaves me back to the 13-Year-olds,” writes another Fan.

The Beziehungsaus Britney hit back hard. She collapsed in a Interview, I cried in front of the camera. Justin wrote, in turn, after the separation of his mega hit “Cry Me A River”. In the Video, a Britney-Double is. Within two hours, he has betrayed brought the Song back to paper, as he Hindsight in his book “: And all the Things I Can’t see in Front of Me”.

The real reason for the separation, just the two of them even know until today. Was Gemauschelt at the time, however, that choreographer Wade Robson was on the love end of debt.