Britney Spears and the wonderful meeting with an angel

Britney Spears believes in the Good in people and miracles. How also not, after all, she has lived through this already once.

On “Instagram” and told the singer to her Fans and wrote: “It happened when I lived at the age of eight years in New York. (…) One day we were in the subway on the way, since my sister (Jamie Lynn) was two years old. She sat in a stroller, and there’s a very strange looking man that stood next to my mother. I stood on the other side and clutching her Arm quite firmly, because I was afraid of! As my mother the stroller forward, pushing the U-Bahn opened the doors, which are hooked to the wheel between the cement and the U-Bahn. We were all frozen! I started to cry, while my mother tried the stroller to get rid of. She didn’t make it, that is why we have tried to get my sister out of the stroller, but she was all strapped in. Suddenly, the man came in that looked so scary and lifted within two seconds the car up and my sister back safely on the ground! We will have a look and he was gone. He disappeared within two seconds. Up to this day, I believe that he was a disguised angel… A true miracle.“

The story didn’t know your sister, Jamie Lynn Spears yet, as the comments below indicate.

Photo: (c) Sony Music