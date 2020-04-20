Boredom at home: Sophie Turner make-your Joe Jonas!

In the home of Jonas it was colorful! Musicians Joe Jonas (30) and his wife, Sophie Turner (24) are in for some fun should be your Fans is already well-known: The couple not only post constantly Videos where they fool around, even in Public, the two take themselves not too seriously. The actress and her husband can laugh about yourself, you proved it now with her latest pastime!

In your InstagramStory the Game of Thrones actress posted some shots of your partner – the not looked, however, so as always: “He has allowed me to finally, him Makeup to launch!”, the blonde was happy. And indeed, the eyes of The “Sucker”-performers have been highlighted in the photos with pink eye shadow. The artist himself liked, however, another Detail best: “This Highlighter!”, gushed the 24-Year-old.

The two were the only Duo, the grip sheer long while to make-up brushes: Luca Cruz Comrie (8) was allowed to miss his Mama Hilary Duff (32) a Makeover. The results of the Beauty Session of the eight-year-old was, however, less precise and more colourful than Sophie’s Look at your husband.

Instagram / https://www.instagram.com/sophiet/?hl=en Joe Jonas, Musician

Instagram / sophiet Joe Jonas in April 2020

Instagram / hilaryduff Hilary Duff and her son Luca



