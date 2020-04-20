Blueberry-tribute to “The Trauma of the Apaches”: revival of the Wild West – Comics – culture

“Spirou” by Émile Bravo and Flix, “Lucky Luke” by Mawil, “Harry and the plate” by Blutch – Comic classic from Belgium and France to be reinterpreted, partly in a radical way, is nothing New.

But in the case of the “Blueberry” is one curious but very. Finally, it is a series that was coined by Jean-Michel Charlier and Jean Giraud, to their creators, so strong that a larger deviation of the existing Patterns is hardly imaginable.

With Joann Sfar (“The cat of the Rabbi”) and Christophe Blain (“Quai d’orsay”) and this delicate task of two artistic heavy weights, however, were not in the area of realistic adventure comics yet active.

With a humorous counterpoint begins, before it is quite dark, then also “The Trauma of the Apaches” (Egmont Comic Collection, 64 P., 15 Euros). Blueberry climbs to his horse by the reins, down a steep mountain, enjoy the view in the distance, and before he lays down in the shade of a tree, was also satisfied: “From here, you can see everything … and there’s nothing wrong.”

Revenge for the murder of his wife and daughter

It is more than that of course. In the plane, two young men and a young woman on the go, which belong to the nearby living sect of the preacher Dahlstrom are.

As the men surprised a woman while bathing and you want to rape, it comes to a fight. The attendant of the men intervenes, shoots, the woman and her mother back to stay dead.

Blueberry brings the bodies into the camp of the Apaches, where the warriors Amertume, White swears already well-disposed towards you, bloody revenge for the murder of his wife and daughter.

Once Upon A Time in the West. A page from “The Trauma of the Apaches”. Photo: ECC

Doom looms, but also in Fort Navajo, where Blueberry is stationed, there is not the Best. The Lieutenant feels his service there as “hell”, even though – or because – he Tyreen with Ruth, the young, attractive wife of the commander, an affair on the Run.

Tyreen felt, in turn, have little desire to his Job, but prefer to play chess against a vending machine, a transit design engineer mechanical dolls he has presented. Only Jimmy McClure, blue berry’s old buddy, is satisfied as long as there is something to drink.

A dramaturgical mistake

“The Trauma of the Apaches” uses on the one hand, deep in the past of the series. With the very early, in the first half of the Sixties and the resulting albums of the Band allocated to Central motifs: the isolated in the southwest of the United States located Fort as a venue; the Position of blue berry’s in the army; seems to be the danger of an Indian war, the conduct by the individual of White and “Redskins” is inevitable.

That contribute to the look and feel of the old-Fashioned, the especially at the beginning of frequent block texts that designate what is to be seen in the Panels anyway, once again. If, for example, the young woman out of the sect aim with her Colt on Blueberry, is to read: “Bimhal for a second, hesitated too long to shoot the Lieutenant. Now you can’t do it anymore.“

Certainly, in the case of Charlier Similar; today, however, such double only handle a dramatic miss. They act sometimes even unintentionally funny, or to be suddenly set parodic tip? In any case, the totally unnecessary words Rob the pictures, just in dramatic moments, a lot of their power.

Tribute to “game me the song of death”

On the other hand, Sfar and Blain, have jointly drafted the scenario, decided to “modernize Blueberry” make the effort. Even more than the later albums in the series, the sweat, blood, and violence mythology of the spaghetti westerns is an indispensable reference, to open a tribute to two Stars of “game me the song of death”: Ruth Tyreen looks like Claudia Cardinale and the African-American soldier Jenkins as Woody Strode.

A figure like the delusional religious, incestuous Dahlstrom would in a classic “Blueberry” is not conceivable, nor the broken Tyreen, the can clings desperately to his unfaithful wife, and not to forget the atrocities he has committed in his career.

The title picture of the discussed band. Photo: Egmont Comic Collection

Problematic is the decision to want Blueberry disenchant, however. He makes several times is not a happy figure: a stone’s throw struck down, he makes the murderers of the Indians to escape; in the case of a shooting match, he is subject to his opponent; in the case of a Mission, he falls asleep and can not prevent almost all that accompany him, will be killed.

In a conversation with Ruth, he admits towards the end that he was not, in his view, “nothing of value”, in civil life, and not as a soldier. All of this does not fit to Blueberry at all. His indestructible charm is that he is the perfect blend of a radiant classic hero and a tough-cool modern hero. A weak, a depressed Blueberry but that doesn’t make sense.

Significant conceptual weaknesses

That you do not lose the reading to be very in the mood, is mainly due to the pictures. Unlike several of his French colleagues, the draw Western, is Blain the overpowering influence of Giraud’s totally immune.

He signed more realistic than in some of his other Work; by its flatness and the type of the hatch of his pictures but often have some wood cut like that, you far from pure realism. The majestic landscape of the West, he pays homage to less than Giraud; if he does so, to succeed him strong moments.

The bottom line is a twisted reading impression remains of “The Trauma of the Apaches”. A second, final tape will follow; then a final judgment will be possible. But this prelude has weaknesses, significant conceptual, can not iron out, the Artwork alone – because, unfortunately, there is no doubt about it.