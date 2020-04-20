Blu-rays of “Jumanji: The Next Level” | Vogtland-Anzeiger

In “Jumanji: The Next Level” the characters from the last Film come into the world of Jumanji, but the video game strikes back and puts them in front of even more dangerous challenges than before. To home theater start on the 23. April 2020, we’re giving away two Blu-rays of the film. Easy to picture pairs-game solve and win!

The Gang is back in JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji, to save a part of their group and you will see that there is nothing more as expected. The players must master in hitherto unknown and unexplored areas of completely new challenges. In order to escape the most dangerous game in the world, you have to desert dust, dry and snow-covered mountains to pass through.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan play the main roles in this Action-adventure. At your side Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Madison Iseman to see.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTQ70iFDtc4(/embed)

To home theater start “Jumanji: The Next Level” we are giving away two Blu-rays.

Contest will run until 3. In may 2020.

