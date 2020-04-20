Billie Eilish, Beyonce & co.: benefit concert generated 118 million euros

With the Coronavirus-benefit concert “One World: Together At Home” could the Global Citizen, the world health organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) and countless Superstars are generating almost 118 million euros, which will be donated.

Lady Gaga as a curator

At the beginning of April 2020, we reported for the first time on the Coronavirus-benefit concert “One World: Together At Home”, in which Lady Gaga was as a curator at the starting line and the Global Citizen, the world health organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) under the army had seized. Seven days after the confirmation of the event was to thank the “Born This Way”interpreter for the all the Fans and stated during a press conference, that already about $ 35 million had been taken, what are the needy to the benefit of the in the Corona-crisis. “

I pray for those who are sick and for those who have lost their jobs and now have difficulty enough food for their children on the table,” said Gaga during the Live Streams at the beginning of April 2020:

And lo and behold? The call was followed by countless other Superstars, so on Saturday, the 18. April 2020 Line-up on the legs had been, which of internationally acclaimed Acts only as a man. Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Celiné Dion, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith are just some of the sought-after Acts, which were “One World: Together At Home” at the Start were, and millions were thrilled by people across the globe. And the paid off at the end:

“This is not a telethon, and yet you can make an important contribution. Because there are things we can all do in these days. For example, by keeping it, to stay at home to wash our hands, and governments, businesses, and philanthropy*encourage interior to more use,” reads the Website of Global Citizen, which could also announce that an incredible sum of money to the Coronavirus-charity-concert was taken.

Almost 118 million euros came together, accordingly, which will be used in the coming days, weeks and months, the needy in the Corona to be able to crisis financially.

The complete eight-hour Show You can watch the editorial time again on YouTube:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)