Beyoncé: “The Virus is killing black people at alarming rates”

While the world health organization, Citizen, in cooperation with the UN and Global a Coronavirus-charity concert organized, was Beyoncé also there at the Start and directed a warning to all the Fans.

A great success

On Saturday, the 18. April 2020 took place in the virtual Coronavirus-benefit concert “One World: Together At Home”, in which, among other things, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Celiné Dion, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith were at the Start. Millions of Fans have been invoked in the case of the eight-hour long Event for donations, so that the world health organization were able to generate, in cooperation with the UN and Global Citizen incredible 118 million euros and that sum soon and the needy in the Corona-crisis financially, be use.

Also Beyoncé was not in rags and presented for the first time in months at the “One World: Together At Home”Gig. The American singer was with an emotional speech to all the Fans and explained that one should not take the Corona of a pandemic lightly.

“Dark-skinned Americans belong mainly to the Share of the workforce does not have the luxury to be able to work from home. The African-American communities as a whole are affected by this crisis. Individuals with pre-existing diseases are exposed to a higher risk. This Virus kills here in America, with the alarming high-speed dark-skinned people,” said Queen Bey, adding that one in Eight, and the regulations of the state must provide. “We are all a family and we need you. We need your voice, your skills and your strength – all over the world. (…) I know that it is quite difficult, but please be patience do not have, give up hope, kept your Faith, stay positive and let us keep all our heroes in prayer. (…) Tonight we celebrate the real heroes, those who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy … we continue to pray for your safety. We would like to thank you for your selfless Service to all those who work in the food industry, the mail carriers, post office messengers and sanitary staff, all the work, so that we are in our homes safe.”

The complete speech, which Beyoncé has taken in your garden, You can, here.:

