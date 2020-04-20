Beyoncé dedicates helpers in Corona-crisis-Disney-Song – B. Z. Berlin

Pop Star Beyonce has thanked me with a singing in the helpers in the Coronavirus crisis. For the show “The Disney Family Singalong” by the US channel ABC on Thursday evening (local time) sang the 38-Year-old in a Clip of the classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie “Pinocchio.”

Previously, you said in the video message: “I would like to dedicate this song to all employees of the health system that have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much.“

LISTS: Beyonce performs “When You Wish Upon a Star” and dedicates the song to health care workers. Just Perfect.#Disney family sing along pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@Austin Kellerman) April 17, 2020

In the social networks of the appearance caused many positive reactions. Kim Kardashian (39) expressed her enthusiasm: “Beyoncé sounds so beautiful,” wrote the Model on Twitter.

Beyoncé sounds so beautiful #disney sing along ✨✨✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2020

In the Show “The Disney Family Singalong” presented films several artists Songs from well-known Disney. In addition to Beyoncé, Ariana Grande (26), Christina Aguilera (39), Demi Lovato (27) and Michael Bublé (44) took part.