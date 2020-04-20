Beyoncé dedicates helpers in Corona-crisis-Disney-Song – B. Z. Berlin

Joginder Mishra
B. Z./dpa

Pop Star Beyonce has thanked me with a singing in the helpers in the Coronavirus crisis. For the show “The Disney Family Singalong” by the US channel ABC on Thursday evening (local time) sang the 38-Year-old in a Clip of the classic “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie “Pinocchio.”

Previously, you said in the video message: “I would like to dedicate this song to all employees of the health system that have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much.“

In the social networks of the appearance caused many positive reactions. Kim Kardashian (39) expressed her enthusiasm: “Beyoncé sounds so beautiful,” wrote the Model on Twitter.

In the Show “The Disney Family Singalong” presented films several artists Songs from well-known Disney. In addition to Beyoncé, Ariana Grande (26), Christina Aguilera (39), Demi Lovato (27) and Michael Bublé (44) took part.



