Bella Thorne is also there: Paris Jackson plays Jesus – entertainment

She’s a Model, musician and actress: Now Paris Jackson is hatched in the role of Jesus. Society she had of Bella Thorne.

Paris Jackson (22) has landed another film role: you will represent Jesus in the Film “Habit”, such as “Fox News” reported. The actress and musician will be seen, therefore, by Janell shirt cliff staged the project in addition to Bella Thorne (22). She plays a woman who disguises himself as a nun to escape a drug business. Also, among other things, Gavin Rossdale (54). The Film is supposed to already be in front of the Corona-crisis turned been. When he starts, is not yet known.





Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson (1958-2009), is just going to make it in Hollywood with a name. In 2018, she landed a role in the Film “Gringo”even in TV and in music videos, she was already seen to. In addition, the 22-Year-old works as a Model and is a member of the Band The sound of flowers.