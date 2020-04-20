Attl-residents, and autistic René of Corona brakes

A special young man: René Prodell.In the water castle of the inhabitants of the Stiftung Attl is known for its Facebook pages, such as “water castle Buidl” and its commitment to more understanding and acceptance for autistic people. He belongs to the autistic spectrum and would like to establish for the victims of the REC group, where the Corona-pandemic allows the at some point. Tonweber Digiart Photography

He called with a wink, “media makers from water castle”: René Prodell. The young man lives in the Stiftung Attl in a group home, is on the autistic spectrum and is one of his pre-existing conditions for the Corona-risk group. The pandemic is not stopping him to operate his Facebook pages and to get involved in the field of autism self-help online.

By Andrea Clamping

Water Castle-Attel– “Brakes I never. In Arithmetic, or spelling, you realize a little bit of what my impairment,“ he says modestly. A high school diploma he had to show for it. Together with his parents and caregivers he had decided in his youth that the activities in one plant would fit in place for people with a disability better to him.

“Radio water castle” founded in

Nevertheless, he pursued in the framework of its possibilities, a “journalistic activity”. “I’ve done for a long time ,Radio water castle’ and in the Foundation in the communication and a lot of learning are allowed to work. That you’d need as a Media artist, a vocational training, this has not prevented me. I’ve made it easy, like I said.“

“Radio water castle” had founded the young man a few years ago. It is a “user generated Radio”, the he via according to.fm operation and there Playlists and a schedule could create. The Stiftung Attl has taken the “Radio water castle”, later René, but for reasons of resource conservation, re-set.

The Covid19 crisis calls the people. However, not all of them equally. “My projects escalate straight in a row. I’m due to Corona very much more effort,” says the 25-Year-old little stressed with a view to its Facebook pages, which their whole heart and soul is: “autism connects”, the “water castle Buidl” and “home photographer Bavaria”.

Rare metabolic disorder CDG

In addition, an infection with the Virus can be very dangerous, because René suffers from the rare metabolic disorder CDG and has worn due to a severe pneumonia two years ago to lung damage, as he tells in the interview with the water Burger newspaper on the phone. Three times a week he is getting immunoglobulins by means of infusions. “My immune system does not work so well,” explains René.

As a precaution, he has moved back to his parents for comfort mountain. “Because we are third only to. In the setup I would have much more contacts to other groups. The risk of contagion is too big for me,“ the 25-Year-old. Afraid he didn’t. But Respect.

Whether in Attl or in Trostberg: René works diligently on his Facebook pages. For “autism connects”, he is dedicated together with some comrades-in-arms, which are spread all over Germany. “We are an online self-help group and have several thousand members. To us can turn to those who have to deal unbureaucratically with their concerns. The Community is trying to help.“

Offensive comments make him to create

However, this offer was not immune to outrage, threats and offensive comments. Sometimes people become aggressive. “When the sounds suddenly become real, or personally, then do it afraid.” René tries to stay professional, and the verbal gaffes is not to close to let it get to them. Bitter is when people in the network against a known person. A stressful Situation for the young man who referred to himself as not to be crisis-proof and in various areas of life support need. However, René is not his passion to be diverted. Even if he has setbacks or spontaneous problems throw you off course, or if something runs out of control, he says. As a hacker attack on his pages, or even a total crash.

A Lot Of Heart Blood

The Facebook-to-maintain page, was a lot of work to operate web page, for his humble opportunities very cost-intensive. He needs to worry about licenses, privacy policies, note and € 100 per month for the SSL certificate to pay. “This is pretty intense, I’m sure, as a member of the disabled plant, only 270 euros site on a monthly basis.” Revenue he did not have this “expensive Hobby”. To let “to be the Whole, it would be for me more intense, and a pretty bad low blow. Since four years I’m a lot of heart blood“, says René. For all the Trouble he got sometimes, so also a lot of positive feedback can reach him – it was then the compensation.

A bright, interested and committed young man. The autistic traits has. His life was not affected, but, so be it, in his eyes, necessary to further diagnosis. “The specialist services and carers all say that I was autistic. But the whole spectrum is such a wide field“, he is dismissive.

René has island talent

He reminds Greta Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist and says, you have an island of talent for what you do. “For me, a certain amount of island talent is available. My Strengths are networking and taking pictures,“ the 25-Year-old.

On “the water castle Buidl” he offers (Hobby-)photographers the opportunity to show beautiful views of the city. “Due to the output restrictions is allowed to walk around, no one in the area to photograph. That’s why pictures are currently pure hardly. And I don’t want to encourage people to violate the Corona conditions,“ says René.

Amateur photographer, looking into your archives!

That’s why he is with the town of Wasserburg in order to learn the latest rules always. He appeals to the water Burger: “people, look into your archives and send me your great pictures info@wasserburg-buidl.de or on Facebook and Instagram.” Especially in times, like these, are the people of nice shots to enjoy.

To be able to high-quality photographs make, has René Prodell a good camera equipment, and photographed with a digital SLR camera. “How to set the aperture and the exposure time, I’ve taught myself. When I worked in the Stiftung Attl in corporate communications for five years, I’ve gained much Know-how.“ So a Job would be found to be exactly the Right thing for him, he. However, he will come quickly to its limits, as he admits – for example, if a sudden Stress Situation occurs.

Sister is a journalist

Michael Wagner, head of corporate communications, confirmed René, an island of talent, especially in technology, and have high expectations of themselves. “René has a built in Word-Press pages or Intranet pages. His work was not geared specifically to people with disabilities,“ says Wagner. His protege belonged in the establishment of the “colourful characters”.

René told, what had he done, for example. He remembers a fire at the Attler yard in the fall of 2015, as he took care of the public Relations in Social media.

René likes to travel

“One is confronted with the comments, even the bad things. A crisis Situation makes me ready.“ René’s interest in press work, but unbroken. “It’s in the genes. My sister Denise is a freelance journalist and works for the AP, based in New York. This year it would be to the G7 summit in Camp David. Which was cancelled, unfortunately, due to Corona,“ he says.

The tech-savvy, Hobby-Journalist René finds that it is important to make with the pencil a lot of notes. “If your technical Equipment fails, you still have your hand written records.”

Every day René, who is also a member of the Green looks, it’s news. The “tagesschau” is a fixed date. For entertainment he consumed reportages, travel, and says, “I want to discover the world”. Preferably with the family in the caravan. Long-haul flights were not for him there because of his pre-existing conditions. “My goals, I choose to medical aspects, whether in a country such as the medical care is ensured.”

At the Moment René Prodell hopes to be able soon to Attl return. Because he misses his people.

CORONA-RADIO IN ATTL

The Stiftung Attl has established during the pandemic, “Radio Attl”. “So our residents understand what is going on in Attl. Many are not able to pursue at the Moment, your Work. Here you’ll learn, for example, whether it is the animals on the farm well or get greetings from other living groups. You should still be able to familiar voices heard,“ said Michael Wagner, a spokesman for the facility.

