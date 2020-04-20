Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt a tough Ultimatum

Friends will be probably never. Since then, Angelina Jolie (44) Jennifer Aniston (51) has biased your then-husband Brad Pitt (56) on the Set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, one of the two not suffer. The actor is now to get together again with the “Friends”Star, is not expected to Jolie fallen at all.
As an Insider to the “Life & Style”magazine reveal was to delay the final divorce, because of Jennifer Aniston again. Angelina Jolie is supposed to have because of the many relationship rumors cross and Pitt even an incredible Ultimatum: The Oscar-winner had to choose between his children and Jennifer Aniston.
“Angie wants a much larger settlement”
“Angie is bitter that he lives his life, and Brad has warned: “I’m not going to make you life a living hell, if you listen to me.” Angie wants a much larger agreement. It would not be surprising if you would ask for 100 million dollars or more,” says the Insider also. Although the two Superstars will now have, for the most part agreed, is not your divorce, almost four years after the separation is still quite strong.
Rumors that Pitt and Aniston should have been in love with each other, will keep for months stubbornly. At the Meeting of the two actors in the Backstage area of this year’s SAG Awards flew the sparks, poured further Oil on the fire. A close friend and longtime business partner of pitt’s production company “Plan B” said to the “Mirror”: “He talks about is Jen. You have kindled your love, and I have seen neither him nor you in all the years ever so happy.” (klm)