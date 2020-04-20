Home Celebrity News Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt a tough Ultimatum

Angelina Jolie makes Brad Pitt a tough Ultimatum

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0


  • imago images

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been unable to settle their differences still.

    1/9

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been unable to settle their differences still.

  • imago images

    The latest point of contention: Brad Pitt to come to his Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again.

    2/9

    The latest point of contention: Brad Pitt to come to his Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again.

  • Getty Images for Turner

    The two actors turtelten to the SAG Awards.

    3/9

    The two actors turtelten to the SAG Awards.

  • Getty Images

    8/9

    “Would the children not on the scene, he would want Angie never see each other again,” says an Insider about Pitt.

  • AP

    Pitt and Jolie were considered for years as the dream couple in Hollywood.

    9/9

    Pitt and Jolie were considered for years as the dream couple in Hollywood.

Friends will be probably never. Since then, Angelina Jolie (44) Jennifer Aniston (51) has biased your then-husband Brad Pitt (56) on the Set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, one of the two not suffer. The actor is now to get together again with the “Friends”Star, is not expected to Jolie fallen at all.

As an Insider to the “Life & Style”magazine reveal was to delay the final divorce, because of Jennifer Aniston again. Angelina Jolie is supposed to have because of the many relationship rumors cross and Pitt even an incredible Ultimatum: The Oscar-winner had to choose between his children and Jennifer Aniston.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2019 codelist.biz - All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

MC Mirella poses in front of the mirror and impresses followers:...

“The Corona-crisis hits especially the African-American Community”