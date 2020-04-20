All of the films in the blast furnace Overview

Since the beginning of March, the cinemas in Germany are closed. There’s a Corona-friendly Alternative comes just at the right time: On the site of the drive-in Phoenix-West can watch the spectators at a safe distance from each other new movies and old classics.

The organizer started off with the Ruhr-heavy Film “Bang Boom Bang”, all the films of the opening weekend were completely sold out. Now the new dates are fixed.

All of the previously scheduled movies for the drive-in theaters in Dortmund ( state-of-the-Ticket-availability: 20.4.):

Monday, October 20. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“In a better world than Never“the story of Dennis Kailing, of the orbits within two years of the earth. On the bike. SOLD out

Tuesday, 21. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“Nightlife“with Elyas M’barek and Palina Rojinski. SOLD out

Wednesday, 22. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“Quentin Tarantino’s latest two and a half hours of Film. SOLD out

Thursday, 23. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“Jojo Rabbit“a mixture of war film and Comedy with Scarlett Johansson. SOLD out

Friday, 24. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“The Snow Queen 2“an animated film for the family. SOLD out

Saturday, 25. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“Knives Out“that’s a funny play, with Daniel Craig and Chris Evans. SOLD out

Sunday, 26. April 2020, starting at 20.45:

“Bombshell“a Drama with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman. SOLD out

Tuesday, 28. April 2020, Start: 21 PM:

“Dirty Dancing“ a Romance with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. TICKETS AVAILABLE

Wednesday, 29. April 2020, starting at 21 PM:

“Le Mans 66 – Against all odds“ a biographical Drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. TICKETS AVAILABLE

Thursday, 30. April 2020, starting at 21 PM:

“Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn“, an action film with Margot Robbie. TICKETS AVAILABLE

Saturday, 2. May 2020, starting at 21.15 PM:

“Bad Boys for Life“, an action Comedy with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. TICKETS AVAILABLE

Sunday, 3. May 2020, starting at 21.15 PM:

“The Kangaroo-Chronicles“ a Comedy with Volker Michalowski and Marc-Uwe Kling. TICKETS AVAILABLE



It must be adhered to:

A Ticket costs 10 Euro for visitors over the age of 14 and € 6 for visitors under the age of 14. Inlet is from 19:30, the show starts mostly after dark.

Important: The Tickets are only available online, no tickets will be sold! Employees scan the Tickets through the closed car window. It is taken in the choice the fact that smaller cars are guided in the front rows.

The audio runs through the FM Radio, the number of persons per car should be limited in the case of families of four, and in other cases, two per car. Porta-cabins with disinfectants are spot on. The car should not be left according to the organizer, but as much as possible.