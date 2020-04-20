A special Moment in the history of Pop music

The Rolling Stones play from their own living rooms to the world. Photo: Getty Images

Home, the are anyway, of course, just all. But if the Pop-Olymp gathered in front of the mobile devices, to send an emphatic message out there to the world, then this is of course something extraordinary.

And so all were on Saturday evening until late at night switches: One World – together-at-home: the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and many others. Curated by Lady Gaga, which contributed itself to the encouragement of the ballad “Smile”, it was assembled or just not assembled artists is to thank all of the many professional and private assistants in the Corona-crisis.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzjMqd6KqXg(/embed) Here is the Livestream for the Event can once again watch. Video: YouTube/ABC News

Paul McCartney about recalled that his mother had been ill sister and him to this profession at the moment, especially in the sun. And so was strong, vocal and sometimes rather thin, sung, played and spoken in the home studios and party basements of the Stars.

But much more than the unpretentious performances from the local artists ‘ workshops the Streaming night was a political Manifesto. Donations were collected for the world health organisation, WHO, had painted the American President is the least demonstrative of the financial support. The Elite of American artists, as well as many current and former politicians are brought up with the common appearance of the isolated quite explicitly against their President’s position. In particular, the Soul Queen Beyonce said in a Statement on the social scandal, the Corona-Victims in the USA are a disproportionately high number of members from the African-American population. The Corona-pandemic is not only a health disaster, but in many Parts of the world, a social.

In the case of Routine, have won the Popstars in dealing with solidarity events like this in the course of the decades, this was a very special Moment in the history of popular music. The scores presented by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Charlie Watts, who don’t know, that you always get most, of course, what you want – You can t always get what you want. But rough and authentic, the Rolling Stones are even if they are switched from the digital parallel world.