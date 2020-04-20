99 I Am Legend (2007) – MANN.TV

Welcome Film friends, to a new round with movie trailers from the past and the Cult movie “I Am Legend” from 2007. With the end of time has been experimented in the last decades, the film is technically plenty of. This apocalyptic Shocker starring Will Smith is certainly one of the strongest representatives of the genre. Because, to be seemingly one of the last people on earth, this is a tough nut to crack. That this is so, an out-of-control Virus has caused.

Now, a military virologist has to go with his dog in the depopulated New York in search of people and an antidote. “I Am Legend” is one of the impressive blockbusters that combine a true story with phenomenal pictures, dark atmosphere and plenty of tension.

In the middle of Will Smith in one of his best roles. One and a half hours followed, as he wanders through ghostly scenes. With such a dense atmosphere that gets you in the end get donated.

Even if “I was overwhelmed At the Legend” in the beginning, with plenty of criticism, so the strip is one today, 13 years and millions of Fans later, to the Genre of cult films. A Film that preserves the underlying theme of the everlasting Virus-a threat to today’s actuality. Should you have this Virus-the classics yet, not the Plot have seen the following in Detail:

Also, the excellent scientist Robert Neville couldn’t get the human – developed Virus into the handle of the cruel and relentless, the epidemic spread over the entire Globe. Unstoppable. Incurable.

For unknown reasons, Neville is immune – as the only man he has survived in the ruins of New York City. Maybe he’s even the last person in the whole world. For three years he funct undeterred messages through the Ether – in his desperation, he seeks contact with other possible Survivors.

However, the last man on earth is not alone: Light-sensitive mutant – Infected – watching Neville’s every step of the way. You wait until he commits one day a deadly error. Neville believes that the future of humanity depends on him alone.

Therefore, he pursued persistently his goal: He wants to reverse the devastating effects of the Virus using the Immune system of his own blood. But he’s facing as a single fighter of an enormous Superiority. And time is running out for him…