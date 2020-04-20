20 minutes – Miley Cyrus her boyfriend Bang missed red lips

Your Story, Your Information, Your Note?
feedback@20minuten.ch
Against “Toxic Masculinity”
14. April 2020 15:07;
Act: 14.04.2020 15:07
Print
On Instagram Miley Cyrus (27) posts pictures and videos of her Boyfriend Cody Simpson (23) make-up. So you want to make a Statement.
So have you seen Miley’s Gspusi Cody probably never. (Video: Instagram/Invideo/20 Minutes)
a from i
If you People Push subscribe to, you will miss nothing more from the world of the Rich, Beautiful and people, which is not entirely clear why they’re actually famous.
This is how it works: To install the latest Version of the 20-minute App. Tap on the home screen, top right on the three stripes, then on the Gear. Below in the “topics” you push the latch in the “People” to the right – it works.
On Instagram the 20-minutes-People-Team, incidentally, is also on the way.
(kro)
The comment function is closed
The comment function on this Story has been automatically disabled. The reason is the high number of incoming Opinion articles on current topics. To us this is important
to sift quickly and unlock. We ask for your understanding.
The most popular reader comments
The latest reader comments