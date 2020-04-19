Riot Games purchase Hypixel Studios, the creators of Hytale

Riot Games has announced the purchase of Hypixel Studios, developer of Hytale, a game that combines the creativity of the sandbox with the depth of role-playing games.

Hypixel Studios was founded in 2018 with the support of several investors, including that he was already in Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, which have been proposed to go beyond both from their own studies, with announcements such as the League of Legends: Wild Rift Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra or Valorant, as with the acquisition of the studies of others to recruit them to your team.

Hytale is currently in beta, with a final version scheduled for 2021. This is your trailer ad:

Hypixel Studios will maintain its current structure in addition to establishing the office permanently in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The new office will act as a base of administrative functions and quality assurance.

In addition, are looking for staff for 20 new posts in these areas, and expects greater growth as the development of Hytale progresses.

More information on the official website of Riot Games.

