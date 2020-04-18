World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will add official support for gamepads

Blizzard Entertainment it has been confirmed that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands be compatible with controls. Last week they discovered in the code of the alpha closed to the that they are accessing some players mentions of the buttons of the controls PlayStation and even the consoles of Sony. The company from california has explained that the goal is to do the MMORPG ms accessible, hacindolo even compatible with systems such as the modular control Xbox Adaptative Controller.

“For a long time we have seen a small number of players use add-ons of third parties, such as Console Portto solve certain problems of accessibility,” says community manager of Shadowlands Randy “Kaivax” Jordan the middle MSPowerUser.

“We’ve always wanted to do WoW ms accessible if it is possible, as that in Shadowlands we are trying to add support to access express train, the chamber and the rotation of a character in a gamepad like the Xbox Adaptative Controller”, aade Nikki Crenshaw, designer of interface in Blizzard, in the middle WindowsCentral.

The code discovered in the alpha of this expansion tena mentions specific to the buttons of the DualShock 4, but also became reference explcita to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4something about what you have not said anything from Blizzard Entertainment.

The datamining it unveils a mode “Autobattler”

The dataminers also have brought out that Shadowlands include some kind of mode autobattleras you already have your own Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft and ttulos of the competition as Teamfight Tactics. The mode to be integrated some way in a new way “Adventure” is available in the quest pane; this Adventure mode, s is confirmed by Blizzard.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands come in any time of 2020although , from Activision Blizzard does not rule out that their ttulos may be delayed by the pandemic of the coronavirus. The new expansion bring players to the Land of Shadowswhere the Horde and Alliance must be set aside momentneamente his eternal struggle to confront an enemy that threatens to change the order of life and death.