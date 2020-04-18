QuedateEnCasa: here comes the first tournament of League of Legend of TEN – Ten

We already did the King of the Fifónbecause we made the tournament Fortnite, we went through the battles of the Smash and now comes one of the tournaments most legendary of the world gamer.

Taking advantage of the quarantine and that we are all staying at home, TEN will be the next April 25, the FIRST TOURNAMENT of League of Legends, the popular video game of the genre multiplayer of arena online battle and sport-mail which was developed by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and OS X.

The tournament will begin 1:00 pm (time in Honduras) and it will count with the participation of eight teams, which will play on a mode of 5 vs 5 and each team will have 5 players.

To participate and enter your team you’ll have to use the platform esports tournament by accessing the registration by means of ten.hn/esportsbut this can be made until Tuesday, April 21.

Will shortly be giving you more details of the rules of the tournament so that you can fully enter the field of battle.

WHAT IS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?

Also known by its acronym, LoL, is a video game genre’s multiplayer battle arena online created in 2009.

The game consists of 3 current mode of running game: The Crack Summoner, The Abyss of the Wailing and Teamfight Tactics. Players compete in matches that last between 15 and 50 minutes on average.

In each game mode, the teams work together to achieve a victory condition, usually by destroying the central structure (called Nexus) at the base of the enemy team after you bypass a line of defensive structures called Turrets.

In all game modes, players control characters called “champions”, who are elected or assigned in each game, that have a unique set of skills, which will play the entire game through to its conclusion. From January 2020, there are 148 champions available,

LoL, ONE OF THE E-SPORTS MORE POPULAR in THE WORLD

In October 2012, League of Legend consisted of 70 million players registered. For march 2013 was recorded 5 million players connected at the same time all over the world. It is a game of high competitiveness to be one of the most popular games of the electronic sports.